Black Pot Biz Owners Blast Booker For Banking Bill Delays

By Sam Reisman (October 28, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A panel of cannabis entrepreneurs and a retail security expert on Thursday identified access to banking as one of the principal challenges facing the burgeoning industry and took aim at Sen. Cory Booker for his opposition to bipartisan legislation that could fix the problem. At a briefing organized by trade and advocacy coalition the U.S. Cannabis Council, Black cannabis business owners from multiple states urged lawmakers to take up the SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation the New Jersey Democrat has resisted in favor of more comprehensive legalization. The panelists said the banking bill was essential to boost business ownership...

