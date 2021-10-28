DOJ Cyber Blitz Gets Boost With New National Security Chief

By Jack Queen (October 28, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Matt Olsen's confirmation as chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division on Thursday fills a key post in the government's escalating battle against cybercrime, a top priority as criminal outfits and hostile foreign powers carry out increasingly sophisticated attacks. Olsen, a Justice Department veteran fresh off a stint at Uber Technologies Inc., was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 53-45 vote. The counterterrorism expert will return to the division as it tackles a growing list of priorities, including state-sponsored hacking attacks on critical infrastructure and private companies. Olsen's group could also be enlisted in President Joe Biden's global anti-corruption...

