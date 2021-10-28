Contractor Can't Seek Gov't Penalties In Termination Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (October 28, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has rejected an engineering firm's attempt to impose penalties against the government for allegedly inappropriate behavior during a dispute over a terminated U.S. Air Force contract, saying it lacks legal authority to do so. The law that allows the government to impose penalties for tardy repayments does not allow for penalties against the government itself, the board ruled in an Oct. 14 decision made public this week, denying D-STAR Engineering Corp.'s request related to the government's alleged "unreasonable delays and inappropriate actions" in their contract termination dispute. "We dismiss appellant's request for a penalty...

