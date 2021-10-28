Satanists Threaten Contempt If Boston Pol Ghosts Deposition

By Brian Dowling (October 28, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Satanic temple warned Thursday it could ask a court to hold Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu in contempt if she skips a possible deposition in the group's suit alleging they were wrongly excluded from invoking Lucifer at city council meetings. Salem, Massachusetts-based The Satanic Temple wants to question Wu, a current city council member who is favored to win the mayor's race on Nov. 2. The group's request for an Election Day deposition drew fierce opposition from city lawyers, who asked U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley on Wednesday for an emergency protective order that would deem Wu a "high-ranking government official" who can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS