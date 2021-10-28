Attys Sanctioned For Baselessly Ripping IP Damages Expert

By Alyssa Aquino (October 28, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the University of South Florida have been sanctioned by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for wrongly claiming that a damages expert has "never ever done this" in a failed attempt to cut his testimony from a patent dispute. Kelber Law Group founder Steven Kelber and former Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney Jerry Stouck had described expert Jeffrey Klenk as having "no background education or experience" with patent damages, despite evidence showing that he played a substantial role in nearly two dozen patent damages cases, according to the claims court. The federal government had called Klenk as a patent damages...

