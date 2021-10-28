Recent 9th Circ. Ruling Stops Calif. Ad Agency's Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Citing a recent Ninth Circuit decision, a California federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from an advertising agency that specializes in movie trailers, which seeks coverage from a Chubb unit for losses it sustained after COVID-19 closed its offices and theaters. Create Advertising, which specializes in movie trailers, sued Federal Insurance for coverage of its pandemic-related losses, but a judge said its suit does not meet the Ninth Circuit's requirement that there be a "physical alteration" to its property. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) In a decision Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer allowed Create Advertising Group LLC to amend its complaint against Federal Insurance...

