Feds Ink $88M Deal To End SC Church Shooting Suits

By Mike Curley (October 28, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government announced Thursday that it's reached multimillion-dollar settlements in principle with the victims of the June 2015 shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The Department of Justice, which represented the government, said the five survivors of the racially motivated shooting will receive $5 million each, while the families of the nine people killed will receive $6 million to $7.5 million each. Gedney M. Howe III of Law Offices of Gedney M. Howe III, representing the family of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, said the total across the 14 cases was $88 million. The litigation, which began...

