Packaging Co. Claims United Steelworkers Violated CBA

By Beverly Banks (October 28, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A packaging company sued United Steelworkers and one of its locals in Arkansas federal court, claiming the union violated their collective bargaining agreement by not arbitrating a grievance against the company. The Arkansas Kraft Division of Green Bay Packaging urged the judge to force USW and Local 13-1965 to abide by their CBA's arbitration procedures in a dispute over compensation for employees unable to work due to illness from or exposure to the coronavirus. "On or about April 27, 2021, defendants failed and refused to arbitrate grievance 20-02 by unequivocally taking the position that they would not proceed with arbitration," the...

