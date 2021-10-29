US Backs Patients In High Court CVS Disability Bias Case

By Rachel Stone (October 29, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. threw its support behind a group of people living with HIV who urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hold that federal law covers their discrimination claims against CVS, alleging their health plans' prohibition on getting specialty medication from local pharmacies unfairly affected them. In an amicus brief filed Thursday at the nation's highest court, the federal government argued that Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and by extension the Affordable Care Act, permits people to bring disability discrimination lawsuits regarding policies with a discriminatory impact, not just policies that are discriminatory on their face. The government said the plain...

