2 Nominees Seen As Barrier-Breaking Advocates For FCC

By Kelcee Griffis (October 28, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's Tuesday choice of Jessica Rosenworcel and Gigi Sohn to fill two Federal Communications Commission vacancies sets diversity precedents at the agency while positioning it to tackle thorny issues affecting consumers, experts say. If confirmed by the Senate, Rosenworcel would be the first woman designated as permanent chair of the agency, and Sohn would be the first openly LGBTQ commissioner at the FCC. Their tenures would follow that of former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was the first Asian American to lead the agency. "It's kind of a breath of fresh air, in a number of respects," said Marc...

