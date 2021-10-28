Supreme Court Gives Businesses Clarity In Arbitration Rows

By Christopher Crosby (October 28, 2021, 6:55 PM BST) -- A U.K. Supreme Court decision Wednesday barring the enforcement of an arbitration award in the English courts creates a clash with France — but should still reassure businesses which laws will apply to their contract disputes, attorneys say. The top court's decision to prevent a Lebanese fast-food chain from recognizing and enforcing a $6.7 million award against a franchisee contradicts the findings of French courts, but it provides certainty when there's confusion about which laws are in force, according to U.K. litigators. Justices said in the ruling that Kabab-Ji SAL couldn't enforce the award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce...

