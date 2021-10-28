Levi & Korsinsky To Lead Coinbase Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (October 28, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tapped Levi & Korsinsky LLP to lead a proposed class of investors accusing the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase and its top brass of offering false and misleading materials that caused its stock price to plummet after the company debuted in April with an $86 billion valuation. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria appointed investor Hsiu-Mei Yu as lead plaintiff and Levi & Korsinsky as lead counsel in a trio of lawsuits filed over the summer claiming Coinbase Global Inc. hid information about the company's health from investors, causing a decline in the market value of the company's securities following...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS