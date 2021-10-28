Orange County Retirees Can't Revive Benefits Suit At 9th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (October 28, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A class of retired Orange County employees cannot revive their suit accusing the county of depriving them of vested health benefits by restructuring how it helped retirees defray the cost of health insurance, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying their medical plan explicitly didn't create any vested right to benefits. In a 23-page published opinion, a partially split three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's decision to grant summary judgment in favor of Orange County, finding that the retired workers failed to raise a material issue of fact regarding the county's intent to create an implied vested right to a grant...

