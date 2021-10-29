Pot Shop Worker Suit Asks, 'Dude, Where's My Overtime?'

By Craig Clough (October 29, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-area cannabis dispensary was hit with a proposed class action in California state court alleging it failed to pay proper overtime or give proper meal and rest breaks to employees, as well as failing to pay workers the required time off for COVID-19 testing. The lawsuit from Deanna Jean, a former employee and supervisor of cannabis dispensary Natural Herbal Solutions Inc., includes seven counts alleging various employment and wage violations by the dispensary and its president, Michael Ashbel. Among Jean's allegations in Tuesday's lawsuit are that supervisors were required "to remain on premises at all times because they are...

