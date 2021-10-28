Atty Freed From NJ Suit Over Campaign Finance Violations

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 28, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court has dismissed a malpractice claim against attorney Michael Goldberg in a suit over campaign finance violations tied to a Hoboken City Council election, ruling that a lower court upheld the claim without fully addressing the issue. A two-judge Appellate Division panel said Wednesday that in his Aug. 6 ruling, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Turula's "only comment" about Goldberg's argument that the malpractice claim was filed too late was that he didn't believe the statute of limitations was in effect. He then refused to dismiss the claim because there was a "scintilla or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS