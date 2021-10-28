Equity Partner Says Chicago Firm Trying To Force Retirement

By Lauraann Wood (October 28, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An elderly equity partner for Chicago firm Gould & Ratner LLP has accused the firm in state court of trying to force him into retirement by slashing his compensation and retaliating against him for raising concerns about the pay cut. Plaintiff Gerald Weber, who's worked at Gould & Ratner for nearly his entire legal career, claimed Tuesday that firm management has slashed his pay by nearly $300,000 since 2019 based on its incorrect application of a partnership agreement provision that recommends partners begin succession planning when they turn 75. Weber, who turned 75 in 2014, also claims management threatened termination and...

