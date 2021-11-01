IPO Market Could End 2021 With A Furious Finish

By Tom Zanki (November 1, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The initial public offerings pipeline is shaping up for a robust November and beyond despite the typical lull that begins before the holiday season, signaling that another banner year for IPOs could close with a bang. The first week of November is scheduled to produce notable debuts from so-called unicorns — private startups valued at $1 billion or more — including sustainable footwear company Allbirds Inc. and personal finance site NerdWallet Inc. The pair are part of a hefty lineup of up to 13 operating companies expected to go public this week and raise about $2.7 billion combined, according to IPO...

