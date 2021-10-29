Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-EBay CEO's Text Can't Support Stalking Claims, Court Told

By Brian Dowling (October 29, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A text message from eBay Inc.'s former CEO encouraging his communications chief to "take down" a blogger who was critical of the e-commerce giant doesn't support civil racketeering claims over the harassment campaign that followed, the former executives argued in court filings.

Ina and David Steiner, the Massachusetts-based publishers of an industry blog called EcommerceBytes, claim in their federal suit that former eBay Inc. CEO Devin Wenig's apparent directive to Steve Wymer about Ina Steiner set off a torrent of harassment, intimidation and threats meant to soften their hard-nosed reporting on the company and ultimately left them fearing for their lives. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!