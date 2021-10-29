Ex-EBay CEO's Text Can't Support Stalking Claims, Court Told

By Brian Dowling (October 29, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A text message from eBay Inc.'s former CEO encouraging his communications chief to "take down" a blogger who was critical of the e-commerce giant doesn't support civil racketeering claims over the harassment campaign that followed, the former executives argued in court filings. Ina and David Steiner, the Massachusetts-based publishers of an industry blog called EcommerceBytes, claim in their federal suit that former eBay Inc. CEO Devin Wenig's apparent directive to Steve Wymer about Ina Steiner set off a torrent of harassment, intimidation and threats meant to soften their hard-nosed reporting on the company and ultimately left them fearing for their lives. ...

