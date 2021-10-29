Software Co. Seeks To Nix Trade Secrets Counterclaims Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (October 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Tax consulting and software development firm Lucasys Inc. is asking a judge to dismiss a countersuit brought by rival software company PowerPlan Inc., saying it is trying to use the courts to monopolize the market. In a motion filed Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia, Lucasys said the request to dismiss is "relatively simple" because PowerPlan's claims of trade secret misappropriation aren't based on facts, just bluster and attempted intimidation. According to Lucasys, PowerPlan's "laundry list of alleged generic trade secret information" says only that Lucasys' founders had proper access to this generic trade secret information for multiple years, then...

