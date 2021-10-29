Ill. Hospital Must Face Botched Hip Replacement Suit

By Mike Curley (October 29, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has revived a patient's suit alleging that a doctor and surgical technician's negligence led to severe nerve damage during hip replacement surgery, saying his expert's testimony is enough to show "the injury speaks for itself." In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment against William Johnson in his suit against Dr. Lucas Armstrong and Sarah Harden, who performed the surgery, and McLean County Orthopedics Ltd. and Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. According to the opinion, Johnson's expert, retired orthopedic surgeon Sonny Bal, testified that he had never seen nor read about the types...

