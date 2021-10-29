US Tells Russians To Seek Visas In Poland As Tensions Mount

By Dorothy Atkins (October 29, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday placed Russian citizens applying for U.S. visas on the government's "homeless nationalities" list, which is designated for immigrants from countries where the U.S. lacks consular representation, or where the political or security situation is too "tenuous or uncertain" to process visa applications. The State Department directed Russian nationals who are physically present in Russia to apply for immigrant visas at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, while blaming the Russian government for its recent decree that barred Russian citizens from working abroad in the U.S. "We regret that the actions of the Russian government have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS