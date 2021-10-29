Texas Justices Won't Hear Drugged Client Mediation Case

By Michelle Casady (October 29, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a case in which a client was trying to revive claims that her attorney acted negligently by leaving her alone during a mediation session with her former business partner, whom she alleged spiked her drink. Wendy Meigs filed a petition for review with the state's high court on Aug. 24, in an attempt to undo the First Court of Appeals' July 2020 ruling in favor of attorney Todd Zucker and his firm at the time, Bohreer & Zucker LLP. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS