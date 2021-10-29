Shore Chan, Client Settle Atty Fee Dispute With Software Biz

By Katie Buehler (October 29, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Shore Chan DePumpo LLP and a Dallas software company have settled their dispute over $680,000 in attorney fees levied against the law firm's former client in a financial data analysis patent lawsuit, the parties told a Texas federal judge. Shore Chan and SAP America Inc. filed a joint notice of settlement Thursday with the Northern District of Texas, and told Law360 in a joint statement Friday that Shore Chan's former client, InvestPic LLC, has agreed to pay SAP what it is owed. The parties reached this agreement in September, according to the statement. The settlement ends a dispute that dates back...

