Law Firm Owes 'Nominal' Damages For Filing IP Appeal Late

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 29, 2021, 7:13 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Friday that a BASF subsidiary is entitled to "nominal damages" only as a result of Carpmaels & Ransford LLP missing a deadline to appeal an invalidated vehicle emissions treatment patent, saying he wasn't persuaded the patent would have boosted the chemical company's profits. High Court Judge Adam Johnson noted in his ruling that Carpmaels & Ransford, a European intellectual property-focused law firm, had admitted fault in the professional negligence matter, so the case before him was largely what losses might flow to any of four BASF units from the law firm's breach. "I am not persuaded that the...

