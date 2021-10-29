SD Tribe, Feds Must Share Docs In Blighted Building Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 29, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has ordered the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the United States to quickly offer up evidence in the tribe's suit claiming the government has abandoned a building on reservation land, ruling that the documents must be shared before a site visit. Judge David A. Tapp told the federally recognized Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the U.S. government on Thursday to appear at a status conference via Zoom on Nov. 9, saying "discovery is stymied" and neither party has reported any meaningful progress even though a factual discovery deadline of Dec. 15 is looming....

