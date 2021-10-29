UK Gets January Deadline To Fix Immigration Data Flaws

By Joanne Faulkner (October 29, 2021, 5:16 PM BST) -- Lawmakers were handed a January deadline on Friday for amending the U.K.'s data rules after an appeals court found that a condition which allows the government to make blanket refusals to people over access to their personal records in immigration cases is unlawful as it does not include specific safeguards. A panel of three judges at the Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that the deadline would give the government enough time to remedy the section of the Data Protection Act 2018 that prevents European Union citizens living in Britain from finding out what data the Home Office holds on them, so that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS