UK Project Finance Firm Fights Ugandan Bank's $211M Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 3, 2021, 12:54 PM GMT) -- A government-backed investment firm and two Ugandan bank executives have fought back against a $211 million fraud lawsuit, saying they had no knowledge of an alleged conspiracy to sell a rival bank's assets for a pittance. CDC Group PLC, which finances projects in developing countries and is owned by the British government, told the High Court in a defense filed on Friday that it is not responsible for an alleged plan to sell off the assets of Ugandan lender Crane Bank Ltd. for less than they were worth. CDC argued that it refused to give consent to the transaction at the heart...

