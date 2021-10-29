FCC Opens $1.9B Fund For Huawei, ZTE Replacement

By J. Edward Moreno (October 29, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday that it has opened up the window for communications providers to apply for reimbursement for "reasonable expenses" related to removing and replacing Huawei and ZTE equipment and services from their networks amid a national security threat. The FCC's $1.9 billion Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program is open to companies with 10 million or fewer customers from now until Jan. 14. Providers who obtained Huawei or ZTE equipment and services on or before June 30, 2020, are eligible. Eligible providers must fill out the FCC's Form 5640 Application Request for Funding Allocation. Those who...

