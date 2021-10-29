US, EU Circling Deal To Calm Steel Tariff Tension

By Alex Lawson (October 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and European Union are closing in on an agreement to resolve a long-simmering trade dispute over U.S. steel tariffs, sources following the negotiations said, with officials haggling over revised import restrictions ahead of a crucial deadline for European retaliation. A steel import arrangement could be unveiled as soon as this weekend, two sources tracking the talks told Law360, giving the EU time to roll back its retaliatory duties on U.S. goods. The two sides "don't have a deal yet, but are optimistic one will be reached this weekend. Talks are intensive," one source told Law360. Addressing a webinar on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS