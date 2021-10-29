GAO Says Firm Can Keep $68M Naval Award After Purchase

By Alyssa Aquino (October 29, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has upheld a $68 million naval award that landed in its dockets four times over the past two years, finding that an internet technology firm that acquired the winning bidder could keep the award. The federal watchdog backed the U.S. Navy's ruling that Serco Inc., which in 2019 bought the Alion Science and Technology Corp. naval systems unit that lobbied to win the award, assumed Alion's winning bid. The Navy's decision was rooted in evidence showing that Serco completely acquired the entity that had submitted the proposal, including all assets and personnel proposed for the contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS