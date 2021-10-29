BLM Will Expand Climate Reviews Of Oil And Gas Lease Sales

By Morgan Conley (October 29, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday it will release draft environmental assessments for proposed 2022 oil and gas lease sales that will be the first environmental reviews of their kind that consider the cumulative impact of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. The BLM said in a statement the environmental assessments for lease sales in several states, including Wyoming, Colorado and Montana, will be made available for public comment within the next month. Unlike environmental assessments prepared for past lease sales, the reviews for the oil and gas lease sales scheduled for early 2022 will "analyze greenhouse gas emissions on a national...

