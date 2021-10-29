Guatemalan Hydropower Developer Seeks OK Of $7.5M Award

By Clark Mindock (October 29, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The developer of a botched hydroelectric plant in Guatemala wants confirmation of a $7.5 million arbitration award from a dispute with a construction company it hired to work on the project, arguing that a related case shows it's viable. Hidroeléctrica Santa Rita SA asked that the award be enforced, arguing on Thursday that an earlier failed attempt to vacate the award mounted by construction company Corporación AIC SA had reinforced that it should go forward. Hidroeléctrica argued that its Thursday motion shouldn't even be necessary, considering the decision by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. in August 2020, but said it was...

