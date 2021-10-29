Chancery OKs $44.75M For Class In Alon-Delek Merger Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 29, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A more than four-year Alon USA Energy Inc. stockholder fight for a better price from its 2017 merger with Delek US Holdings ended with unqualified approval of a $44.75 million settlement, including $12.2 million for attorney fees and expenses, in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick noted that the 10.4% to 11.6% gain on the original share price achieved by Pickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Keil & Goodson PA was substantial, and reached only after the dispute came within three weeks of trial last year. "Given the excellent result, it's not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS