The Biggest Cyber Coverage Decisions Of 2021

By Daniel Tay (December 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Case law about cyberinsurance coverage continued to rapidly evolve in 2021, with courts finding coverage for cyber incidents available under policies ranging from property to commercial crime to general liability. As cyberattacks are projected to continue increasing in frequency, policyholders should scour all their policies, even noncyber ones, to ensure they don't leave any coverage on the table, attorneys told Law360. Here, Law360 breaks down the biggest decisions on cyberinsurance coverage in 2021. Landry's Panel Expands Definition of 'Publication' The Fifth Circuit's July holding that an insurer must defend Landry's Inc. in a $20 million data hack dispute with JPMorgan Chase...

