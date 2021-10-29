PeopleNet Must Face Ill. Biometric Privacy Claims In 2 Courts

By Allison Grande (October 29, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to allow PeopleNet Corp. to escape a putative class action accusing it of illegally collecting and storing face scans from employees of companies that use its timekeeping services, agreeing to allow one biometric privacy claim to proceed in federal court while sending the other two allegations to state court. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah granted plaintiff Sharena King's motion to sever and remand to state court her claims that PeopleNet violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act's requirements to publish a written policy for retaining and destroying biometric information and...

