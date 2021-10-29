10 States Sue Biden Over Federal Contractor Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (October 29, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Ten states sued the Biden administration, challenging a decree that employees of federal contractors and subcontractors be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and arguing in Missouri federal court Friday that the mandate is unconstitutional and exceeds federal authority. Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming argued that the mandates are a "power grab" and sweeping in scope. "Employees of federal contractors constitute one-fifth of the total U.S. workforce. And the mandate goes so far as to demand vaccination even from employees who work entirely within their own home," the states said. "That...

