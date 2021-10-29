Russian Banker Gets Supervised Release After Tax Fraud Plea

By Theresa Schliep (October 29, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Russian bank founder was sentenced Friday to time served plus a year of supervised release after having pled guilty to filing a false return and paying $509 million in taxes, interest and penalties, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, was in line with an agreement between Oleg Tinkov and the U.S. government for him to pay back his taxes, serve a year of supervised release and pay an additional $250,000 fine. He pled guilty Oct. 1 to filing a false tax return in connection with his failure to report...

