EPA To Reconsider Ozone Standards Lowered In 2015

By Dave Simpson (October 29, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will reconsider the Trump administration's plan to keep ozone air pollution standards at the same lower levels set during the Obama administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday in response to a suit challenging the standards in the D.C. Circuit. The DOJ asked the appellate court to hold the challenges, which were brought by more than a dozen states in January, in abeyance until the EPA completes its reconsideration of the 2020 National Ambient Air Quality Standards in December 2023. "Convening an ozone-specific review panel and seeking its advice, which includes a public meeting and the...

