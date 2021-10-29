FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11

By Hailey Konnath (October 29, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday greenlighted the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for millions of children between the ages of 5 and 11, finding that the vaccine is safe and effective for the age group, according to the agency's announcement. It's the first vaccine to be cleared for use in children and will be administered in a two-dose regimen, the FDA said. The dose for these children is lower than that used for individuals 12 and older, it added. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in the statement that vaccinating younger children against the virus...

