US, EU Strike Deal On Metal Tariffs With Eye Toward New Talks

By Alex Lawson (October 31, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and European Union agreed to end a long-running steel and aluminum dispute Sunday, softening Trump-era tariffs that were imposed for national security reasons and agreeing to hold new talks to address the "carbon intensity" of those products. Under the arrangement, the two sides outlined a quota system that will allow a certain amount of EU steel and aluminum to enter the U.S. without being subject to the national security tariffs imposed in 2018. Once that threshold is reached, the tariffs — 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum — would kick in again. The two governments will also aim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS