HSBC Escapes Currency Firm's UK Forex-Rigging Suit

By Richard Crump (November 1, 2021, 10:47 AM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday dismissed a fraud claim brought by a U.K. currency investment firm alleging that HSBC's traders misused its confidential information to rig foreign exchange markets, ruling that the lawsuit had been brought too late. Judge Clare Moulder ruled at the High Court that the claim brought by ECU Group is barred by limitation rules because the alleged events took place more than 15 years ago. The firm had failed to show that it had not discovered the alleged fraud in 2006, she said. ECU, which helps companies manage debt in multiple currencies, alleged that HSBC traders placed their...

