Debevoise Snaps Up Litigation Partner From Freshfields

By Irene Madongo (November 1, 2021, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has recruited a litigation specialist from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to become a partner in its commercial litigation group, the firm said Monday. Patrick Swain is ranked Band 1 by Chambers & Partners UK, the firm's highest level, and has advised clients on a broad range of disputes, including merger and acquisitions, contentious insolvency and commercial fraud claims, Debevoise said. Swain, who started on Monday, has practiced in London, New York and Hong Kong and will bring his "distinctly international perspective" to the business, according to the firm. Michael Blair, Debevoise's presiding partner, said Swain will be a good...

