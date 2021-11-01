Ill. Ancestry User Says Blackstone Deal Exposed Genetic Data

By Allison Grande (November 1, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Genetic testing company Ancestry.com violated an Illinois law that bars business from disclosing genetic testing information without written permission when it was scooped up by The Blackstone Group in a $4.7 billion deal last year, according to a putative class action filed in federal court Friday. The plaintiff — a minor who's identified as A.K. and is bringing the suit through his mother Kelsi Kingsley — claims that Ancestry illegally disclosed "thousands if not millions" of individuals' genetic information when it shared this data with Blackstone, its affiliates and possibly other third parties as part of the acquisition process. The suit alleges that this...

