Ga. Judge Wants Pre-Bench Conduct Axed From Ethics Probe

By Morgan Conley (November 1, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state probate court judge accused of multiple ethics violations told the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission it should drop some of the charges against her, arguing it lacks authority to review her alleged behavior as an attorney before she was elected to the bench. Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson responded Thursday to a second set of formal ethics charges lodged by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission in late September and urged the commission to drop one of the complaints. Judge Peterson argued the JQC lacks authority to pursue allegations she kept neighbors in the dark about a $70,000...

