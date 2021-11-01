High Court Turns Away 5 More Post-Janus Suits

By Braden Campbell (November 1, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday added five petitions to the growing pile of rejected appeals seeking to further restrict public sector unions' power to extract fees from or otherwise bind nonmember objectors under the court's ruling recognizing public workers' rights not to fund unions. Demonstrators await the high court's Janus decision in 2018. The justices found that the First Amendment forbids unions from forcing public-sector workers to fund them. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) The court declined to consider what suffices to waive workers' rights to refuse funding, among other arguments tied to the high court's 2018 ruling in Janus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS