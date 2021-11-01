Insurer Didn't Warn Of Mold Coverage Provision, Pa. Suit Says

By Matthew Santoni (November 1, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Homesite Insurance Co. breached its contracts with customers by not warning them they had to pay upfront for mold and fungus remediation claims before their insurance policies would reimburse them, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Homesite's insurance policy said nothing about Rose Marie Passalacqua's having to front the cost of cleanup of her home, but that was what the company expected her to do when it was damaged by water and mold in January 2020, the proposed lead plaintiff told the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in a complaint filed Friday and made public Monday. ...

