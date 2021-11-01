Justices Won't Bite Into Pocky Cookie Trade Dress Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (November 1, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a bid from the company behind Pocky cookie sticks to review a ruling that its snacks are ineligible for trade dress protections. The high court on Monday denied a petition for certiorari in which Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. urged the justices to reverse a Third Circuit ruling that said the design of the cookie sticks was too "functional" to be locked up under federal trademark law. No reason was given for the denial. The petition came in a case Glico filed against a South Korean company called Lotte Confectionery, which sells a similar...

