Oshkosh Must Comply With UAW Local's Arbitration Award

By Beverly Banks (November 1, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Oshkosh Corp. must adhere to an arbitration award requiring it to revert to its previous practices for reviewing accident and sickness benefits for UAW-represented workers, a Wisconsin federal judge ordered, saying the company didn't do enough to restore the past practices. U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach ordered the truck and specialty vehicle manufacturer Friday to return to the benefits administration and review practices it used for workers represented by United Auto Workers Local 578 before the company contracted with Cigna to be its claims administrator. Revisions by Oshkosh to the benefits forms used under Cigna did not equate to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS