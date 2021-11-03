Arnold & Porter Adds 4 Attys In Chicago, London, Denver

By Matt Perez (November 3, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter has added four corporate and intellectual property attorneys to its offices in Chicago, London and Denver. In its corporate and finance practice, the firm added partner Christopher Anderson in Chicago, partner Marc Isaacs in London and counsel Sara Mouledoux Glover in Denver, the firm said Monday. Counsel Aaron Bowling will join the firm's intellectual property practice and will be based in Chicago. A health care attorney, Anderson moves over to Arnold & Porter from his partner position at Jones Day. He represents private equity funds, venture capitalists, lenders, health care providers and life science companies in transactions like...

