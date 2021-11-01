Justices Refuse Challenge To DOL Visa Oversight

By Jennifer Doherty (November 1, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has tossed a petition challenging the U.S. Department of Labor's authority to regulate the H-2B seasonal guest worker program on Monday, thwarting employers who say the department's role violates the federal immigration statute. The justices' decision, handed down without an explanation as is typical, leaves in place a Fourth Circuit ruling that held that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is allowed to consult with other agencies as necessary while overseeing the H-2B visa program. As DHS' selected consulting agency for the H-2B program, the Department of Labor was authorized to pass rules to fulfill its supporting...

